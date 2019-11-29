Home Cities Chennai

 Drunk man 'mistakenly’ steals cop's bike thinking it's his seized vehicle

Next morning, after the effects of the booze weaned, Arun Raj realised that the bike he had taken did not belong to him.

Drunk Driving

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Never commit a crime, at least not when you are drunk. This is perhaps the lesson 27-year-old Arun Raj learnt on Thursday. When the police caught Arun for drunk driving and seized his bike, the private bank employee decided to take the law and his bike back into his own hands. The fiasco ended with Arun Raj being arrested. 

This is what the police had to say: The bank executive was caught by the Guindy Police on Monday night from drunk driving. They seized his vehicle. However, Arun decided to go to the station and take his bike back. “He went home and fetched the spare key, and went straight to the Guindy station,” said an official.   
Arun used the key, took the bike, and went home. Next morning, after the effects of the booze weaned, he realised that the bike he had taken did not belong to him. He had used his spare key to steal another bike. It so turned out that the bike he took belonged to police constable Arun Kumar. 

Arun Kumar had parked the bike at the station and gone out of town. “The keyhole was defective, and hence Arun Raj’s spare key worked on it. Though he realised it was not his bike, he was using it for personal work,” said the police. When police caught Arun Raj, he tried to deny the crime. They had to show him the CCTV footage to get him to confess the motive.

Comments

