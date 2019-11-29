Chennai to receive rain at night, wee hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburbs are in for a treat as an active easterly wave (a migratory wavelike disturbance of the tropical easterlies) is expected to bring heavy downpour at nights and the early hours till December 2. Heavy rainfall was recorded at weather stations in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai (KTC belt) in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. Tambaram received the highest rainfall in the State with about 15 cm.

Area Cyclone Warning Centre Director N Puviarasan said an easterly trough was observed over south of Bay of Bengal and it will bring heavy to very heavy rain to areas in coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said that peak rains may be witnessed from November 30 to December 2. “No one expects such heavy downpour in KTC belt when there is no low pressure or cyclone. These showers will be brought by the easterly wave along with a strong surge and the Madden-Julian Oscillation presence,” he said. With lakes reaching only 35 per cent capacity, city residents hope this active spell will help fill up waterbodies.

Rainfall in and around Chennai (in mm)

 Tambaram - 146  Tambaram IAF - 130  Sriperumbudur - 89

 Sholinganallur GCC zonal office - 78  Perungudi - 65  Kancheepuram AWS- 58  Taramani - 55

 Sholinganallur - 50

 Sathyabama University - 49

 Anna University (Guindy) - 45

 Meenambakkam - 45

 Alandur - 42  Adyar - 41

 Chembarambakkam lake - 38

 Poonamallee - 37