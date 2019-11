By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police arrested R Prakash alias Vellai Prakash (38) of Vyasarpadi in Chennai, who has several criminal cases pending against him, at a bus stop in Nemur village on Wednesday night. He was nabbed while trying to rob a person of cash and valuables.

According to a release, Prakash was booked for murder cases of political party cadre in Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi and Thiruvallur. Police sources said he stopped appearing for trials in some cases for the past few years and went into hiding.