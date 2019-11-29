Elderly woman in Chennai slips from 12th floor, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 61-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted to fetch dry clothes from her veranda on the 12th floor of her apartment building in Porur, slipped and fell to death on Wednesday evening.

The apartment view from where Alka slipped and fell down | EPS

According to the police, Raju (65), a retired employee of a private company in Guindy and his wife Alka (61), a native of Rajasthan, were staying along with their son’s family in an apartment building in Porur.

“On Wednesday evening, all family members except Raju and Alka had gone out. While Raju was watching TV, Alka went to collect the clothes from the veranda which is next to the kitchen. When Alka tried to get an apron hung for drying, she slipped and fell down,” said an investigation officer.

Alka died on the spot. After 15 minutes, Raju realised that his wife didn't come back from the veranda. He went there to check and saw people gathered on the ground floor.

The SRMC police later registered a case and sent the body for post mortem to the Sri Ramachandra hospital.

The family shifted to the apartment only about a year ago. They had been living in the city for past 20 years as Raju was working in a Chennai-based company before his retirement.

Further investigation is on.