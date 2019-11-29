Man arrested for threatening to bomb DMK headquarters in call to Chennai police 

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a man who called the control room and threatened to bomb the DMK party headquarters in Teynampet.

The caller identified as Ganeshan (37), had left police and party workers on tenterhooks on Thursday night after his threat to blow up the Anna Arivalayam which also houses the office of Kalaignar TV.

DMK chief MK Stalin was in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of new Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray when the incident took place.

On Thursday night after 8 pm, the police control room got a call from the suspect who claimed to have planted a bomb which would soon go off.

After senior police officials learnt of the incident, the bomb detection squad reached the site but found no explosives following a thorough check of the area.

Meanwhile, another police team traced the caller and identified him as a resident of T Nagar. Upon being interrogated, he said that he was a daily wage labourer and made the threat in a fit of frustration.