Home Cities Chennai

Small walkie-talkie gets ‘cop’ arrested

When 49-year-old V Jayaprakash realised he had to negotiate bureaucratic red tape to get his work done, he decided to become a ‘police officer’.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jayaprakash donned as a fake policeman was arrested by Chennai police | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 49-year-old V Jayaprakash realised he had to negotiate bureaucratic red tape to get his work done, he decided to become a ‘police officer’. Without any exam or interview he donned the police uniform, and things started to fall in place. However, he soon got drunk on power. He started abusing the ‘uniform’ to take bribes from random shop owners, until one smart guy took a look at his walkie-talkie and realized he was just an impostor. 

This is what the police had to say: Jayaprakash, a resident of TVK Nagar, did odd jobs for a living — as a real estate dealer, land and vehicle registration broker, among other things. As he had to get files moving in government departments, he decided to become an impostor. 

He bought a set of police uniform, belt, faked an ID, and also got a toy walkie-talkie. Short on cash, Jayaprakash decided to walk into a scrap shop on Wednesday and collect some bribe. “The shop owner paid him some money. But, he also noticed that the walkie-talkie was too small for it to be real. Also, it was not making any sound. Suspecting foul play, the shop owner informed the cops.

He also managed to take a picture of Jayaprakash as he left,” said an officer. Using the picture, cops nabbed Jayaprakash on Thursday morning, from a tea shop. If only Jayaprakash had invested in a better walkie-talkie...

Realtor turned ‘cop’
Jayaprakash, a resident of TVK Nagar, did odd jobs for a living — as a real estate dealer, land and vehicle registration broker, among other things. As he had to get files moving in government departments, he decided to become an impostor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp