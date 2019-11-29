Small walkie-talkie gets ‘cop’ arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 49-year-old V Jayaprakash realised he had to negotiate bureaucratic red tape to get his work done, he decided to become a ‘police officer’. Without any exam or interview he donned the police uniform, and things started to fall in place. However, he soon got drunk on power. He started abusing the ‘uniform’ to take bribes from random shop owners, until one smart guy took a look at his walkie-talkie and realized he was just an impostor.

This is what the police had to say: Jayaprakash, a resident of TVK Nagar, did odd jobs for a living — as a real estate dealer, land and vehicle registration broker, among other things. As he had to get files moving in government departments, he decided to become an impostor.

He bought a set of police uniform, belt, faked an ID, and also got a toy walkie-talkie. Short on cash, Jayaprakash decided to walk into a scrap shop on Wednesday and collect some bribe. “The shop owner paid him some money. But, he also noticed that the walkie-talkie was too small for it to be real. Also, it was not making any sound. Suspecting foul play, the shop owner informed the cops.

He also managed to take a picture of Jayaprakash as he left,” said an officer. Using the picture, cops nabbed Jayaprakash on Thursday morning, from a tea shop. If only Jayaprakash had invested in a better walkie-talkie...

Realtor turned ‘cop’

