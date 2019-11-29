Home Cities Chennai

South Korean held for smuggling 2-kg gold

Customs and security officials at the Chennai airport were on high alert Thursday.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs and security officials at the Chennai airport were on high alert Thursday. They had received a tip-off that a South Korean national would arrive from Hong Kong, carrying smuggled gold. By the time the Cathay Pacific flight landed, the Air Intelligence Unit and the Rummaging officials encircled the arrivals area.     

“A tall, well-built man was walking hurriedly towards exit gate. There was something suspicious about his movements,” said an official. “We intercepted him and posed a few questions. His answers weren’t satisfactory.” Positive that they had caught the smuggler, the officials took Chang Sic Ban (36) for a body search. 

They found no gold on him or his bag. But then, as in many Tamil movies, the Seoul native was asked to remove his shoes. They found two newspaper packets tucked into the shoes. Each of them had a 1-kg gold bar, estimated to cost about `1.56 crore. Chang, a fitness trainer, then confessed to the crime. He said the packets were given to him by a stranger at the Hong Kong airport. He was to hand them over to another person in Chennai, who would identify Chang by his picture. If only had Chang watched Tamil movies, he would have realised that smuggling gold concealed in shoes is an ancient technique.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai airport gold smuggling
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp