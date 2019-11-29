South Korean held for smuggling 2-kg gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs and security officials at the Chennai airport were on high alert Thursday. They had received a tip-off that a South Korean national would arrive from Hong Kong, carrying smuggled gold. By the time the Cathay Pacific flight landed, the Air Intelligence Unit and the Rummaging officials encircled the arrivals area.

“A tall, well-built man was walking hurriedly towards exit gate. There was something suspicious about his movements,” said an official. “We intercepted him and posed a few questions. His answers weren’t satisfactory.” Positive that they had caught the smuggler, the officials took Chang Sic Ban (36) for a body search.

They found no gold on him or his bag. But then, as in many Tamil movies, the Seoul native was asked to remove his shoes. They found two newspaper packets tucked into the shoes. Each of them had a 1-kg gold bar, estimated to cost about `1.56 crore. Chang, a fitness trainer, then confessed to the crime. He said the packets were given to him by a stranger at the Hong Kong airport. He was to hand them over to another person in Chennai, who would identify Chang by his picture. If only had Chang watched Tamil movies, he would have realised that smuggling gold concealed in shoes is an ancient technique.