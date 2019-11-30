Designer duo brings back Art Deco with flapper and fringe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contemporary with a touch of timeless elegance has been the core of the work of designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, since 1997. In their latest AW ‘19 collection, they explore another dimension of their inspiration — Art Deco Era. Designer Rahul Khanna, who will be in the city today at Evoluzione, talks about this collection which features jumpsuits, gowns, tops, jackets and more.

Excerpts follow

The Art Deco style belongs to the roaring 20s and is considered as an initial spark to the rise of women’s rights. Clothes became an expression of women’s liberation. How does your collection put that fashion revolution in the spotlight in current times?

Beading, tuxedo jackets, flapper, fringes and lace, as the architecture which was richly adorned with edgy decorative designs, featuring geometric shapes and floral patterns, are some of the highlights. The collection highlights bold yet earthy hues, with sharply designed embellishments and surface ornamentations, enhanced with linear forms executed horizontally and vertically throughout the range of silhouettes. The 20s was influenced by culture and strength and became symbolic of prosperity and liberation and redefined the image of a woman. Our collection channels a range of power shoulders, fringe dresses, the flapper androgynous looks and tuxedo jackets. Drawing inspiration from the artworks and ornate patterns of the Art Deco Era, we fuse modern and elemental details to our embroideries symbolising celebration of the ideal contemporary woman. The use of space age and metallic sequinned detailing is our take on giving a neo-galactic twist to the era.

If you were given a chance to style Coco Chanel and Greta Garbo, what would your designs be like?

Firstly, I wouldn’t dare to style the legendary icons of the millennium, but if given a chance, I would create my very own metallic version of gingham checks or a sequinned-opulent tulle fringe dress.

What is the dominant fabric you have used for men in this collection?

I have used washed silks, heavy jacquard texture, wool blend, sand wash and silk twill.

How do you wish to connect to the Chennai audience through this collection?

We are bringing a festive collection and it’s the party season. If you are not ready with your Christmas and New Year looks, then it is time to shop from Evoluzione today.