...Dream on a hilltop  

Published: 30th November 2019 06:26 AM

By Arjun Sukumaran
CHENNAI: For many people, the era of modern board gaming began with the release of Settlers of Catan in 1995. Over the course of the next decade, a number of other seminal games were released, the most influential of which are considered to be the ‘pillars of modern boardgaming’. Today, I’m going to talk about another game, released five years after Catan, that can also lay claim to that title — Carcassonne.

In Carcassonne, players will create the countryside surrounding the titular town in southern France by placing cardboard tiles depicting meandering country roads, walled towns and cloisters, all surrounded by green fields. The way it looks on the table is the secret of Carcassonne’s immediate appeal — at the end of a game, you and your friends will have spun a warm and inviting rural tableau out of basically nothing. However, its looks aren’t the reason that Carcassonne remains one of the most popular board games around today, 19 years after it was released.

A turn in Carcassonne is so simple and straightforward that you’ll likely scan the rulebook a couple more times just to make sure you’re not missing something. All you do is add a tile to the ever-expanding landscape in front of you and choose whether to place one of your followers (popularly known as ‘meeples’) on it or not. “That’s it?” Yep, that’s it. Don’t be fooled, though — there’s a world of depth that lies behind those simple one-and-a-half decisions per turn.

For starters, you score points — which is what wins you the game, ultimately — by completing the feature you place your meeples on. Features are the aforementioned roads, towns, cloisters and fields (more on these later). If you’ve placed a meeple on a road, say, you don’t get to return him to your pool and send him out again until that road is finished. And you only have seven meeples. In the beginning of the game, you’ll be placing them here, there and everywhere without a care in the world; but very soon, you’ll reach the point where you have to choose between potential points or potentially having no meeples on hand to take advantage of later opportunities. 

It’s that balance, that teetering risk/reward proposition, that’s at the heart of Carcassonne’s genius. Another example — do you churn out large numbers of small towns, creating a steady income of points and returning meeples, or do you go big and try to build a massive metropolis that will either win you the game or ensure a massive defeat? And that’s without even taking your opponents into the equation — they could either contest you for control of the town or gleefully aid you in making it even bigger, to the point where you’ve no hope of ever finishing the sprawling monster you’ve created. That’s one of Carcassonne’s best qualities — you get what you put into it. If you’re looking for a pleasant game of just building the best countryside you can, you can do that. If you’re looking for a cutthroat knife-fight-in-a-phone-booth game, you can do that too.

You probably won’t see what all the fuss is about at first, and maybe not even after a few turns. Stick with it, though, and you’ll start to see why this is one of the all-time greats.

