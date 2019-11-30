Grooming young leaders at Conclave

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the bell rang, students of class 11, who had just arrived at the gate of Bala Vidya Mandir in Adyar, rushed to get into their school premises. Boys dressed in formal blazers and girls in vibrant saris, the entire class gathered at the auditorium. This was their first Young Entrepreneurs

Conclave.

Students from MOP Vaishnav College, Chettinad Vidyashram, Stella Maris College, Pon Vidyashram, Montfort School, Don Bosco School and over 20 other academic institutions were invited to attend. The auditorium was filled with excited chatter from curious children as well as young adults. As part of the conclave, six professionals and entrepreneurs who have excelled in their field of interest were asked to address the audience.

Chief guest Gowtham Bharadwaj and guest of honour Chetan Korada were felicitated. “These last four years, we have been working on equipping our children from classes 6 to 11 with entrepreneurial skills that will help them to become leaders in the future. Let this be a platform for all of us to work towards enabling our thought process, developing our skills,” said Srinivasa Raghavan, principal of the school. The students were coached by Padmaja SN, consultant course coordinator, Victory Insights.

Gowtham, a professional singer and chartered accountant, recounted his school days. “Some children whose parents are in any creative field, generally grow up curious about corporate and creative knowledge, I was one such child. After years of internal battles about whether I should sing or be a chartered accountant, I finally decided to excel in both,” he said.

Chetan, a race car driver with prosthetic legs, inspired the young minds with his story about disciplining his body. “Many people told me to use a hand gear, but I was adamant to use my legs. It’s hardly a challenge now,” he said.

Aswin Manikandan, soap sculptor and entrepreneur; Hafiz Khan, founder of EZONE INDIA; Sujata Vijay, director of Bamboola preschool; Sooraj Vishwanathan, businessman and lawyer; Vandhana Ramanathan, co-founder Wsquare; Mathangi Kumar, chief partner of That Madras Place, and Koushik Srinivasan, IT transformation champion were also present.