Home Cities Chennai

MOP’s Shringar ends on a high note

The duo, who are both alumni of the college, kept the rasikas swaying to their renditions on the final day of Shringar, the college’s annual festival. 

Published: 30th November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The performers were alumni of the college  Ashwin Prasath

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lilting strains of the veena in sync with the smooth yet strong vocals of Pranathi Ganapuram and Aishwarya Mani was a treat to the senses for the audience at the auditorium of MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The duo, who are both alumni of the college, kept the rasikas swaying to their renditions on the final day of Shringar, the college’s annual festival. 

Violinist Subhashree Shankar accompanied Pranathi, a Carnatic vocalist, who lent her voice to some soulful keerthanams of Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Shyama Sastri and Annamacharya. Saroja Dhalanetri, Mudugare Yashodha, Kari Mukha Varada were some of the renditions. Mridangist Gomathi Shankar’s Tani Avartanams (where he played a solo piece) was an immersive experience for listeners, as he engaged the audience, asking them to complete the beat cycle with claps.

Bharatanatyam dancer Aishwarya, who was the second artiste for the day began her recital with Prapancham Stuti, which focussed on the root sound ‘Om’. The next piece Vedika Stuti was dedicated to mother goddess Parvati. Mani then performed a piece — Vandeham Sharada — dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. She also presented Indendu Vachitivira, a padam composed by medieval poet Kshetrayya. Her final piece was Madhava Mammava rendered by Masala Coffee.

Through her bhavas and mudras, she brought alive the dialogues between Radha and Krishna, depicting the scene where Krishna lifts the Govardhana mountain and Radha praises him. Through an innate elegance, Mani also depicted the scene where Krishna eats butter and Radha offers her sari to clean his hands. Reaching a crescendo in the backdrop of thunderous applause, she ended her recital with a Thillana in Desh Raag. Six rasikas were picked through a lucky draw and given gifts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp