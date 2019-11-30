MOP’s Shringar ends on a high note

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lilting strains of the veena in sync with the smooth yet strong vocals of Pranathi Ganapuram and Aishwarya Mani was a treat to the senses for the audience at the auditorium of MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The duo, who are both alumni of the college, kept the rasikas swaying to their renditions on the final day of Shringar, the college’s annual festival.

Violinist Subhashree Shankar accompanied Pranathi, a Carnatic vocalist, who lent her voice to some soulful keerthanams of Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Shyama Sastri and Annamacharya. Saroja Dhalanetri, Mudugare Yashodha, Kari Mukha Varada were some of the renditions. Mridangist Gomathi Shankar’s Tani Avartanams (where he played a solo piece) was an immersive experience for listeners, as he engaged the audience, asking them to complete the beat cycle with claps.

Bharatanatyam dancer Aishwarya, who was the second artiste for the day began her recital with Prapancham Stuti, which focussed on the root sound ‘Om’. The next piece Vedika Stuti was dedicated to mother goddess Parvati. Mani then performed a piece — Vandeham Sharada — dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. She also presented Indendu Vachitivira, a padam composed by medieval poet Kshetrayya. Her final piece was Madhava Mammava rendered by Masala Coffee.

Through her bhavas and mudras, she brought alive the dialogues between Radha and Krishna, depicting the scene where Krishna lifts the Govardhana mountain and Radha praises him. Through an innate elegance, Mani also depicted the scene where Krishna eats butter and Radha offers her sari to clean his hands. Reaching a crescendo in the backdrop of thunderous applause, she ended her recital with a Thillana in Desh Raag. Six rasikas were picked through a lucky draw and given gifts.