More treated water for Chennai industries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries in Chennai will now get an additional nearly 45 million litres of treated water daily after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palainiswami on Friday launched a new Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis waste water treatment plant at Koyambedu.



A 68-km long pipe will convey water from the plant to industrial areas of Chennai such as Oragadam (22 mld), Sriperumbudur (13 mld), and Irungattukottai (9 mld).

This is the second such facility launched in the city after the one at Kodungaiyur.

Speaking at the launch, Palaniswami said this will be a big boon for the industries and the water can be used also for farming and drinking too.

Some top industries that are set to benefit from this plant are Royal Enfield, Samsung, Ashok Leyland, and Bajaj among hundreds of others.

According to the manual of the plant’s functioning, the ozonation in the plant can bring the Total Dissolved Solids level of the water to 70 milligram/litre, which means the water is potable.

In this plant, the water goes into multiple levels of filtration. The water is first chlorinated in the equalisation tank and small particles are removed through Rapid Gravity Sand Filtering system.

After this, it goes into an ultra filtration system, which kills microbes and bacteria.

The water is then kept in Ultrafiltration Permeate Tank, after which it is sent to RO System which has chemical cleaning system.

The Degasser System then removes the carbon content from the water. This water is kept in the Treated Water Storage Tank and later sent to Ozonation System, where oxygen is pumped. Out of 550 million litres of sewage generated in the city daily, 20 per cent is recycled, making Chennai the only city to do so.