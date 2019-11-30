Home Cities Chennai

Next time, hand back plastic packaging to delivery boy!

E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched an initiative aimed at increasing awareness among consumers on sustainable practices. 

Published: 30th November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By  Bismah Malik
Express News Service

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Flipkart has launched an initiative aimed at increasing awareness among consumers on sustainable practices. As per the initiative, Flipkart would conduct a pilot project to collect plastic from consumers at select hubs across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Dehradun, New Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

“Under the programme, Flipkart will send out intimation to consumers asking them to voluntarily hand over plastic packaging to Flipkart ‘wishmasters’ for its proper disposal, at the time of product delivery. The collected packets will then be sent to registered vendors to ensure it is disposed of responsibly to avoid ending up in landfills,” the e-tailer stated. The e-tailer said it would also train its workforce in explaining various facets of the initiative to the consumers for maximum participation. Claiming it to be an industry-first initiative, Flipkart said the programme is in continuation with its sustainability agenda under which the company has reduced the utilisation of single-use plastic by 33 per cent and aims to move towards 100 per cent recycled plastic consumption in its supply chain by March 2021. 

“The recent pilot programme ensures that our biggest stakeholder — consumer — is one of the key enablers of this initiative and will help drive awareness. We are proud to be the first-ever e-commerce marketplace to channelise plastic packaging back into the system through door-to-door collection with the help of our ‘wishmasters’. We believe a collective approach of all stakeholders would help us in achieving the dream of a Swachh and Samridha Bharat, and the country’s vision to phase out single-use plastic,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp