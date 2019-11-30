Home Cities Chennai

Sitheri Lake bund breach floods Medavakkam

Fearing flooding of their area, encroachers may have broken bunds to divert flow, says official; over 500 homes affected

Published: 30th November 2019 06:35 AM

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water entered more than 500 houses after the bunds of Sitheri Lake in Medavakkam was allegedly broken by encroachers.

Jaya Nagar, Sathya Sai Nagar and Surya Nagar, located next to the lake are the worst hit. When Express visited the spot on Friday, almost all streets had knee-deep water.
Locals had alerted Medavakkam Town Panchayat late on Thursday after the flooding. When officials visited the spot, they found that the bunds of the lake were broken. 
N S Babu, secretary, Medavakkam Village Panchayat told Express that the people who might have broken the bunds could be those who have encroached on the natural outlet stream from Sitheri to Pallikaranai.

‘’Culverts connecting Sitheri to a stream (odai) leading to Pallikaranai have been encroached by more than a thousand houses. So if the water flows through it’s natural route, it may flood their area. Fearing that, they might have randomly broken this bund to divert the flow,’’ the panchayat secretary said. 
Since the lake is adjacent to Velachery Main Road, the Highways Department had built a water drain connecting the lake to the encroached streams. However, a visit to the spot showed that the miscreants had put mud on the drain blocking the flow. 
‘’We have temporarily closed the bunds but this may happen again if the encroachments are not removed,’’ said Babu. 

Most of the encroachments come under Pallikaranai area, which became a part of the city corporation in 2011. So the onus falls on the corporation to issue notice to the encroachers. 
Meanwhile, the residents of  Medavakkam had a tough time, as many could not even come out of their houses. Many streets in Surya and Jaya Nagar were closed for vehicles due to excess water.
‘’We couldn’t go to the Medavakkam Post Office in Surya Nagar as almost 500m of the stretch had gone under. The roads are uneven to take a chance,’’ said 64-year-old S Vaidhyanathan S, a local resident. 
Water reached entrances of several houses and even play schools, leading to them shutting down. Parents in bikes were clueless on how to go home after picking up the children. ‘’If water doesn’t drain by Friday evening, we will have to hire super suckers to get rid of the water,’’ said the panchayat secretary.

