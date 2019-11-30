Special parking arrangements at Anna Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb the traffic congestion near Ayyappan temple, the Anna Nagar traffic police have come up with special parking arrangements. The police also repaired the Second Avenue signal near the temple, which was defunct for the past five years, owing to Metro rail work.

With the onset of the Sabarimala season, hundreds of devotees visit the temple near Tower Park. Anna Nagar traffic police inspector Shakthivel, said, “It has been almost a week since the season started and devotees visit the temple every morning and evening. They park their two-wheelers opposite the temple, on Second Avenue and 6th Main Road. Due to this, traffic snarls increase.”

Motorbikes and school vans that ply on the road find it difficult to get out of 6th Main Road and enter Second Avenue and vice versa, said the inspector. “In order to reduce congestion, we have now arranged a separate space on Second Avenue for devotees to park their vehicles. The temporary place is set up with barricades and can accommodate at least 100 vehicles,” he said.

The police have also arranged an audio system on the road to direct the devotees to park their vehicles in the parking space. Since Thursday, traffic congestion has been eased, said the police.