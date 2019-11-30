The farm friend

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scissors, tape, chalk, sewing machine and vibrant fabrics — think of a fashion designer and these are some of the images that come to our mind. But, Dhivya Vasudevan, a Coimbatore-based fashion designer paints a different picture. She balances fashion essentials while holding soil knives and pruning shears. The 34-year-old has two aspirations — become a successful fashion designer and a crusader of native agricultural methods — cut from the same fabric.

Standing in front of the students at VCV Government Higher Secondary School, Vellakinar, Dhivya was enthusiastically addressing the students about organic farming, sustainable methods to cultivate crops and harvesting methods. She went the extra step and demonstrated a farming method to the pint-sized students of the school.

“I am from an agrarian family in Erode. I studied fashion designing and MBA in Textile Management in 2007. I was working in a corporate firm as a senior business development head for more than six years. Those days, I never had the time to focus on my family’s occupation. But after becoming a mother, my search for healthy and chemical-free foods for my child opened me to the importance of organic farming — to harvest fresh produce from our land,” she said.

In her quest to find fresh produce, Dhivya ended up creating a self-sufficient farming community. “During my childhood, we used to go to the farm and eat fresh fruits and vegetables directly from the fields. Nowadays, even the farmers use chemical fertilisers for high yield. To know more about their practices, in 2012, I travelled across Tamil Nadu. I observed that a majority of farmers were forced to use chemical fertilisers. When I counselled them about the effects of chemical fertilisers and insisted they adopt organic farming, they showed a positive response,” she shared.

Soon, Dhivya started Agro-green Biolife and began assisting farmers in using modern techniques. From sharing useful information about seasonal crops, seed selection, natural pesticide, use of biofertilisers to methods to increase the yield — she did it all. “I have assisted around 4,300 farmers and changed around 22,000 acres of land into organic farm land. I drafted the Complete Crop Care Plan and planned to take farming to the next generation. I believe that the only way to save farmers is to create more farmers. During my travel, I observed that a majority of children who are from an agrarian background hesitate to take agriculture as their profession,” she said.

She approached the education minister for approval to conduct sessions about agriculture in schools as part of their extracurricular activity, in July 2019. She began teaching in seven schools — five government-aided schools and two private schools.

The training session for government schools was flagged off last month. “A 45-minute session is allotted every week for agriculture training. Students from classes 6 to 8 engage themselves in the training and learn agriculture. A minimum of one per cent land is allotted in every school for practical classes, where students come, sow seeds, form ridges in the field and harvest the crops. Usually, the first crop sown is greens and spinaches,” she said.

Her mission, she says is ‘Uzhave Aram’. She aims to create young farmers by spreading the nuances of agriculture. Dhivya will soon be expanding this mission to students from classes 1 to 8. “When they know how to cultivate a crop, they can meet their basic needs and live a sustainable life. I manage all the expenses for carrying this mission forward. But I need volunteers to support the idea,” she said.

For details, call: 9790366699