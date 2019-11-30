This time ‘She Leads’

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was pin-drop silence at the banquet hall in Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, Meenambakkam, on a hot Thursday afternoon. The audience consisted of 17 mid-level to senior-level women professionals, from nine well-known organisations who attended the women leadership programme ‘SheLeads’, organised by Coaching Foundation India (CFI). “This is a four-month coaching programme where we help participants identify their strengths, work on interpersonal skills and develop and grow themselves in the organisation,” said Suresh Srinivasan, lead coach and CEO at CFI. As part of the programme, CFI had organised a three-day lab session at Radisson Blu.

The idea of the programme was to inculcate self, group and organisational learning. “A coach cannot advise the client. They must make the client believe that they have answers to their own questions. We push them to think outside their comfort zone and approach problems,” said Ganesh Chella, CFI co-founder and managing director.

On the first day of the programme, participants analysed their strengths and biases at the workplace. “In a workplace where 20 per cent of the base workforce is women, hardly any of them grow to occupy senior-level positions. Women find themselves having to adjust and work around policies made by men at senior positions. One of the topics we wanted to cover was on how to break away from the general stereotypes against women and take a stand in the organisation,” said Suresh. To do that, participants were asked to identify the biases they have because of various types of conditioning. “We discussed how women reach a particular level of seniority but are unable to move ahead because of self-doubt,” said a participant.

After the three-day lab session, the 17 participants will be trained by one of the five coaches assigned to the programme. “Only when the person who wants to be coached is comfortable with the coach, will they be open to discussing their problems and accordingly take help to tackle them. So, we will let the participants choose their mentor,” said Suresh.

Latha, a certified coach with over 15 years of experience was visibly excited about the session. She said, “Often, the groups I mentor consist of very few women. Most often, I’m the only woman in the group. This is the first time we have a session specifically for women and it’s nice to be able to relate completely to the concerns voiced,” said Latha.

Talking about biases, another participant with around 20 years of experience in the HR industry shared,

“As an HR personnel, I have seen women get rejected because of the bias that they will take many leaves. At one point, women would even hesitate to apply because of this. After a lot of reassuring and convincing, they would go ahead and apply for the job.”