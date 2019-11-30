Home Cities Chennai

This time ‘She Leads’

There was pin-drop silence at the banquet hall in Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, Meenambakkam, on a hot Thursday afternoon.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

A three-day session was held at Radisson Blu  Ashwin Prasath

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was pin-drop silence at the banquet hall in Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, Meenambakkam, on a hot Thursday afternoon. The audience consisted of 17 mid-level to senior-level women professionals, from nine well-known organisations who attended the women leadership programme ‘SheLeads’, organised by Coaching Foundation India (CFI). “This is a four-month coaching programme where we help participants identify their strengths, work on interpersonal skills and develop and grow themselves in the organisation,” said Suresh Srinivasan, lead coach and CEO at CFI. As part of the programme, CFI had organised a three-day lab session at Radisson Blu.

The idea of the programme was to inculcate self, group and organisational learning. “A coach cannot advise the client. They must make the client believe that they have answers to their own questions. We push them to think outside their comfort zone and approach problems,” said Ganesh Chella, CFI co-founder and managing director. 

On the first day of the programme, participants analysed their strengths and biases at the workplace. “In a workplace where 20 per cent of the base workforce is women, hardly any of them grow to occupy senior-level positions. Women find themselves having to adjust and work around policies made by men at senior positions. One of the topics we wanted to cover was on how to break away from the general stereotypes against women and take a stand in the organisation,” said Suresh. To do that, participants were asked to identify the biases they have because of various types of conditioning. “We discussed how women reach a particular level of seniority but are unable to move ahead because of self-doubt,” said a participant.

After the three-day lab session, the 17 participants will be trained by one of the five coaches assigned to the programme. “Only when the person who wants to be coached is comfortable with the coach, will they be open to discussing their problems and accordingly take help to tackle them. So, we will let the participants choose their mentor,” said Suresh. 

Latha, a certified coach with over 15 years of experience was visibly excited about the session. She said, “Often, the groups I mentor consist of very few women. Most often, I’m the only woman in the group. This is the first time we have a session specifically for women and it’s nice to be able to relate completely to the concerns voiced,” said Latha.
Talking about biases, another participant with around 20 years of experience in the HR industry shared,

“As an HR personnel, I have seen women get rejected because of the bias that they will take many leaves. At one point, women would even hesitate to apply because of this. After a lot of reassuring and convincing, they would go ahead and apply for the job.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp