Home Cities Chennai

Unheard mysteries

I rate it an Aha! out of ten for its satisfying moments of comprehension.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone loves Scooby Doo. Mystery/crime thrillers, if well written, are hits across formats. Take the game Heavy Rain for instance — multiple playable characters letting us look at the mystery from different points of view. The game is engaging to the point when we find the origami killer at the end, so engaging that we push through multiple dialogue scenes and boring combat sequences to get to there. But what would be even better is, if we get to solve the mystery ourselves, instead of being propelled towards plot elements and viewing it from someone else’s perspective. It’s more gratifying to be be Sherlock, than watch one. That’s where ‘Unheard’ helps us.

Unheard brings in an innovative concept of “Acoustic Detectives”. The game consists of multiple mysteries. We return to each scene of crime through audio recordings. The headphone device allows us to be a fly-on-the-wall, to explore the different rooms in the scene and review it through audio. The audio (which can be replayed) will help us identify the characters involved, subtle clues, and ultimately the perpetrators of the crime. Once the next crime starts, solving it becomes an obsession, and it needs to be done in a single sitting. 

Unheard could also be a creative substitute to English language tests. Spying on conversations, rewinding and trying to decipher covert messages is also a language skill as much as that of detection. The voice acting is very crisp, and some conversations though long drawn and boring are intended to be that way to make finding clues all the more difficult. The exciting part of the game is when we follow a character to a different room to identify that they are not what they seemed, and might have a completely different dilemma and agenda. The game allows us to track clues and place markers on characters. There’s a lovely element of complexity to the puzzles and rightly so —straightforward crimes lack intrigue. There are only five levels in the game, which is too less. The game ranks rather low in terms of replayability, since there's little relevance coming back to the same mystery once it's done. I rate it an Aha! out of ten for its satisfying moments of comprehension.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp