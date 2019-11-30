Unheard mysteries

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone loves Scooby Doo. Mystery/crime thrillers, if well written, are hits across formats. Take the game Heavy Rain for instance — multiple playable characters letting us look at the mystery from different points of view. The game is engaging to the point when we find the origami killer at the end, so engaging that we push through multiple dialogue scenes and boring combat sequences to get to there. But what would be even better is, if we get to solve the mystery ourselves, instead of being propelled towards plot elements and viewing it from someone else’s perspective. It’s more gratifying to be be Sherlock, than watch one. That’s where ‘Unheard’ helps us.

Unheard brings in an innovative concept of “Acoustic Detectives”. The game consists of multiple mysteries. We return to each scene of crime through audio recordings. The headphone device allows us to be a fly-on-the-wall, to explore the different rooms in the scene and review it through audio. The audio (which can be replayed) will help us identify the characters involved, subtle clues, and ultimately the perpetrators of the crime. Once the next crime starts, solving it becomes an obsession, and it needs to be done in a single sitting.

Unheard could also be a creative substitute to English language tests. Spying on conversations, rewinding and trying to decipher covert messages is also a language skill as much as that of detection. The voice acting is very crisp, and some conversations though long drawn and boring are intended to be that way to make finding clues all the more difficult. The exciting part of the game is when we follow a character to a different room to identify that they are not what they seemed, and might have a completely different dilemma and agenda. The game allows us to track clues and place markers on characters. There’s a lovely element of complexity to the puzzles and rightly so —straightforward crimes lack intrigue. There are only five levels in the game, which is too less. The game ranks rather low in terms of replayability, since there's little relevance coming back to the same mystery once it's done. I rate it an Aha! out of ten for its satisfying moments of comprehension.