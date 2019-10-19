Home Cities Chennai

By women, for women

As the elevator doors open at the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott, we notice a crowd.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the elevator doors open at the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott, we notice a crowd. Women hastily set up their kiosks. Tables adorn Diwali goodies. Festive lights are lined and rows of exquisite ethnic wear build the celebratory mood. Shimmer Stories has set up a women-centric festive pop-up and fundraiser for acid victims from the PCVC foundation as well as children from the PSI School For The Deaf.

Aromas and accessories
Designer Nausheen Kiran, who has a kiosk at this two-day event, says,  “With support from my family and my husband, I launched my brand around two years back.” Her apparel, which supported heavily embroidered festive and bridal wear, was the highlight of the evening at the fashion show.

As we move on, our olfactory senses are taken over by a fresh, natural fragrance. We arrive at the stall of Pure Sqin-Herbal Apothecary, founded by Anis Fathima. The scents emanating from the table transport us to the fragrances one can find in a garden.

But we bring our attention back to the handmade organic body care products on display — a detox deodorant, body scrubs, Moroccan clay soaps and a coffee and sugar lip scrub. “I have been making the detox deodorant for a while, but I picked up recipes for all the other products from the Internet in the past few months since I set up my apothecary,” she says.

If you are looking for jewellery to up your Diwali ensemble, walk up to the Gallant Trends kiosk. Their traditional, cylindrical metal Jaipuri jewellery and jhumkas lined with little bells might add sparkle to your festive look. Brand Nehas has embroidered clutches and printed shoulder bags on offer.  Tejasvani Organics, which works with over 2,000 self-help groups has organic skincare and bodycare products.

“Our main event on Friday was the fashion show. We displayed Nausheen’s latest designs and our showstopper was Rashika Anand,” says Shireen, co-ordinator of Shimmer Stories. The pop-up will continue today for which Shireen has planned workshops to engage the crowd. “We have invited acid attack victims to conduct a baking workshop for us,” she says. 

