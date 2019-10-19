‘Change Hosur highway alignment’

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed NHAI authorities to change the alignment for the ambitious highway expansion project between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the original plan was likely to harm elephant corridor and seven lakes in and around Hosur. The NHAI has proposed to widen NH-844 from Neraluru in Bengaluru to Adhiyamankottai, near Dharmapuri, as an alternative to the ‘congested’ NH-44, which connects Bengaluru and Dharmapuri.

However, the proposal drew flak from environmentalists. S Mathivanan of Hosur petitioned the green tribunal alleging the project violated environmental norms and ate into reserve forests of Sanamavu, an elephant corridor and Gummanuru, besides degrading waterbodies. The tribunal sought a factual report from a committee consisting of Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Chief Wildlife Warden, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Regional Office of Union Environment Ministry in Bengaluru.

Accordingly, the panel submitted its report based on site visit and has categorically recommended against highway widening in original form. “It would be appropriate to change alignment to avoid waterbodies as the proposed road passes in the middle of the waterbodies and there will be disturbances/impacts. As per the suggestion given in the ‘Eco-friendly Measures to Mitigate Impacts of Linear Infrastructure on Wild Life’, it is appropriate for NHAI to propose a one km flyover for the entire stretch of Sanamavu reserve forest,” the report says.

Also, the committee countered NHAI argument that the project does not attract Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006 claiming the total length of the proposed widening was less than 100 km (95 km). Following the committee’s recommendations, NGT principal bench, comprising Chairperson Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, SP Wangi and K Ramakrishnan and expert member Nagin Nanda, directed NHAI to change the alignment to avoid loss to waterbodies, apart from taking eco-friendly measures in mitigating impact on wildlife.

“The SEIAA may ensure compliance of the recommendations.”When contacted, NHAI officials told Express, “Based on forest department’s recommendations at Sanamavu reserve forest area, we have already agreed to build a flyover at an estimated cost of `45.786 cr to facilitate uninterrupted crossing of elephants.”

Why widen NH-844?

1. The existing traffic scenario on NH-44 at Krishnagiri toll plaza is 59,407 PCUs and so it warrants widening to eight lanes

2. This would involve dismantling of a lot of built-up areas in Hosur and Krishnagiri

3. Centre decided to improve existing alternative State highways SH-17 (now upgraded as NH-844) by widening it from Neraluru in Bengaluru to Adhiyamankottai near Dharmapuri

4. The idea is to divert traffic from NH-44 to NH-844 and reduce length of 19 km and travel time

Environmental concerns

1. The alignment passes through Sanamavu reserve forest, which is an elephant corridor and Gummanuru reserve forest

2. Four hectares of reserve forest would be diverted for the project

3. It would cut through seven water bodies and as per NGT-appointed committee report, it would go in the middle of at least three lakes