Home Cities Chennai

French, friendship and future of art

Students of Alliance Francaise of Madras and Theatre Arlequin will showcase their fondness for theatre, language and music with their rendition of the humorous musical Les Cinq Dits Des Clowns Au Prin

Published: 19th October 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

The play, written by French playwright Jean-Paul Alegre, will run for 90 minutes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A passionate artist finds joy and purpose in his art. But a turn of events and certain restrictions threaten the very existence of art forms. The artist is given one chance, an ultimatum to save the art and your freedom of expression. What will the artist do?A 28-year-old narrative written by French playwright Jean-Paul Alegre titled Les Cinq Dits Des Clowns Au Prince, humourously portrays the problems of a country in crisis, where culture is threatened by budgetary restrictions, causing difficulties for its existence.

Thespian R Amendran will be adapting and directing the play, which illustrates the inseparable link between art and freedom of expression.“The story unfolds in a make-believe kingdom. The protagonists, two clowns, are given an ultimatum by their king. He tells them that if they want the arts to not be banished from the kingdom, they have to stage a performance that will make him both laugh and cry. How the clowns manage to do this forms the narrative,” says the director, who has staged several plays at AFM and AF Puducherry with his group, Theatre Arlequin.

His passion for the French language and French theatre made him pursue a Master’s degree in French at the University of Madras where Amerandra landed a chance to play Creon in Jean Anouilh’s play Antigone. “After a hiatus, I am back with this play at AFM. It feels like I am back home,” says the artiste, whose penchant for acting also got him a scholarship to train at L’École Supérieure d’Art Dramatique de Strasbourg, France in 1989.

A few months back, before rehearsals were rolled out, a theatre workshop was conducted to train the artistes. The play will feature actors who are current and former students of AFM. “I have an enthusiastic group of Francophiles who have been devoting themselves and their time to this production. Some are just beginners and for them, this is a big yet exciting challenge,” he shares. This will be a one-of-a-kind production where the students of the institution will attempt a play in French. “It’s a work in progress and has a tint of innocence. The production is more like friends performing for friends,” he explains.

The 90-minute show will feature French music, Indian songs and pieces from other Western genres, and will be laced with whimsical elements in its creative process. “The costumes have also been designed keeping in mind the fantasy and playful quality of the story. We will be directing and staging the play in two parts. The second part will be staged in a couple of months, “ he says.(The first part will be staged today, 6 pm, Alliance Française of Madras. Entry is free. For free passes, visit whistlepodu.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp