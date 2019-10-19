MTC told to pay Rs 13.60 lakh as relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five years after a 44-year old mason died after an MTC bus ran over him at Thandeeswaram bus stop, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has directed the transport corporation to pay a compensation of `13.60 lakh to the family. On the fateful day, Gunasekaran was trying to board the bus, but the driver without noticing whether he got in moved the vehicle.

In the petition, G Unnamalai, the victim’s wife said her husband was earning `600 per day and claimed the driver was at fault. Denying the allegations, MTC submitted that the bus was moving slowly from Thandeeswaram bus stop when Gunasekaran tried to board it, but fell down. The tribunal observed that the FIR contained contents that it took place due to the negligent driving. MTC is liable to pay, she said.