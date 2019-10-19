Home Cities Chennai

Singer Ananya Birla to enthral Chennai

After receiving an applaudable response for her concerts in New Delhi and Bengaluru, she is all set to perform in Chennai on October 20 at Phoenix MarketCity.

Published: 19th October 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I believe in two things — being yourself and the importance of attractiveness and authenticity in music,” says popular Indian singer Ananya Birla. With four of her songs getting Platinum status globally, the 25-year-old became the first Indian artist to achieve that feat on an international platform. After receiving an applaudable response for her concerts in New Delhi and Bengaluru, she is all set to perform in Chennai on October 20 at Phoenix MarketCity.

“I love performing in these cities and I’m looking forward to performing in Chennai. I have seen a huge following for English pop music in Chennai,” said the singer, who has prepared a 45-minute set for her show at Velachery.

After working on her collection for almost a year, she released her first five songs. Her songs Meant To Be and Livin The Life have wowed audiences from Nigeria, North America and Eastern Europe as well. “All of my songs were inspired by love,” she said.

“Like the song Despacito did so well in international markets, I believe it’s not only possible but also high time that we have an Indian English pop singer on the panel,” she said busting the age-old myth that there are very few Indian pop artists that perform in English.“I want to cross borders and have people listen to my music on a worldwide level, but I know that takes time,” she said. 

As of now, the young artist wants to stick to pop music, “That is where my talent is,” she said. Ananya is also fond of rap music and wants to utilise her passion for poetry to write something she can incorporate in her songs too. For details, call: 66513007

