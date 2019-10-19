‘To conserve sacred groves, leave them alone’

Keerthana M Sundaram By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: We live in an age where water scarcity and environmental degradation are often discussed, but most of us are unaware of its origin, implications and how to find a solution for it. Madurai-based D Stephen, assistant professor, Department of Botany, American College, and a nature enthusiast who has extensively studied and visited several ‘kovil kaadugal’ or sacred groves in Tamil Nadu, talks to CE about their benefits and how they can help fight water scarcity in dry seasons.

What are sacred groves?

The concept of sacred groves has been existent in India, England, Australia, Germany, America and many other countries since time immemorial. They are nothing but natural forests — both small and big — around a spot where a local deity is placed or around a burial site that comes with a religious connotation.

They have rich natural vegetation and are home to several tiny organisms. They are present in villages and are usually protected by the local communities. Entry into such groves is mostly restricted by them citing religious reasons. In Tamil Nadu, they are known as kovil kaadugal and may vary in size from 10 cents to several acres.

Why should we maintain or conserve these groves?

These groves are reservoirs of biodiversity. They serve as shelters for rare plant and animal species. They are home to endemic plants and endangered animals. Their soil fertility is high and the groundwater table levels never hit a low. This means they can help the nearby regions with water during the dry seasons. Their ecosystems are interconnected with the ecosystems of our villages and hence conservation of sacred groves will help in conserving the environment we live in. If these groves are gradually destroyed, it will eventually have an impact on our water cycle and climate. These sacred groves are also storehouses of our traditional medicinal plants.

What kind of threats do these sacred groves face?

Traditionally, people have believed that entering or even touching some of the elements of these forests is sinful and is considered to be a form of disrespect to the deity present there. Entry by locals is also restricted, except for few people who visit them during annual temple festival. Over time, some people have lost faith in such taboos or restrictions; this has resulted in them entering these forests and disturbing the natural settings.

Cutting down certain species of trees inside these groves or encroaching some part of the forest has become common. This has led to the destruction of so many kovil kaadugal in Tamil Nadu. Rapid urbanisation is also a major contributor because when locals leave their village to settle down elsewhere, there is no one to protect these forest covers.

How can we protect them?

The only way to conserve them is to leave them undisturbed. Every forest has a micro-climate, ecosystem and food chain of its own. By not intruding it frequently, we can protect them. According to CPR Environmental Education Centre, Chennai, there are about 1,275 sacred groves in Tamil Nadu alone. We have to raise awareness about sacred groves and their significance in every locality, before people start destroying them. We should also not encourage the practice of converting the small stone structures of deities inside these groves into proper temple-like structures, because that invites more people to visit the place and tamper with its environment.