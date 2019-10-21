Home Cities Chennai

100 MLD boost likely as reservoirs fill up

With rains & Krishna water lifting combined levels of four lakes to 1,603 Mcft, officials to increase water supply

Published: 21st October 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chembarambakkam reservoir now stores 22 Mcft of water | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon officially setting in, even reservoirs like Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam, which were bone dry a month ago, have started to fill up. This has, in turn, prompted Chennai Metro Water officials to increase water supply to the city by October end. 

Thanks to timely Krishna river water supply, combined water levels of four reservoirs stand at 1,603 Mcft, a little more than the levels on the same day last year. The city is currently supplied with 525 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water and by this month end, officials from Metro Water said supply is likely to be increased to 625-650 MLD.  

“Tail-end localities in each zone will get increased supply in their pipes. Now that the TTRO plant at Kodungaiyur is functioning, there is more water available for distribution. As reservoirs fill up, we will slowly increase supply to touch 830 MLD, which is the usual quantity supplied to the city during non-drought periods,” said a senior Metro Water official.

Officials from the Water Resource Department said there has been a 10% increase in water levels at Cholavaram, which solely depends on rainwater and water from its catchment area. Chembarambakkam, on the other hand, has a current storage of 22 Mcft and officials said as heavy rains are expected in the coming weeks, there is a good chance that water levels will cross the transferable mark, to supply water from here to South Chennai localities. 

“Poondi is currently receiving 100 cusecs of Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir. As there was only scanty rainfall near Chembarambakkam in the past few days, there has only been a marginal increase. But this will improve in the coming months,” said an official from WRD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp