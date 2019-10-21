Home Cities Chennai

3 yrs on, students far from schools

Govt schools for Perumbakkam residents, are yet to be taken over  by Education dept

Published: 21st October 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Some travel about 40 km up and down to reach school | P Jawahar

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three out of the five government schools, built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) for the relocated Perumbakkam residents,  are yet to be taken over by the Education department. The school buildings have been locked for almost three years now and as a result, hundreds of relocated students either don’t have schooling or have to travel far away.

Latha, a resident, said her son, a class 7 student,  travels two hours every day to reach his school in Chintadripet. “My son leaves at 6 am and boards the heavily crowded bus along with others. He  returns home at 7 pm and sometimes even late,’’ she said.

Vasanth Kumar, a class 4 standard, said he travels 40 km up and down between Perumbakkam and Thousand Lights. He said the buses arranged by the TNSCB for students are overcrowded and even adults travel in the buses. 

The TNSCB has identified about 350 students from around 1,000 families relocated in the past few weeks. Apart from this, several hundred students, who were relocated in the past two years, are yet to have a school.

TNSCB officials told Express that they had diligently built adequate schools ahead of newer relocations in 2016 itself. “The three schools - nursery, middle and primary - can easily accommodate upto thousand students together. If these schools function, the drop-out rate will become less,’’ said an official. The TNSCB has requested the Education department to take over the schools several times but only in vain. “Whenever we requested, they said there was a dearth of qualified staff and they had less funds to run the school,’’ said the official. 

When Express visited Perumbakkam, many children said they would happily join the new government schools if they were opened soon.

As per the United Nations guidelines for eviction, competent state authorities must ensure that the evicted persons get all basic facilities including education. Though the new school buildings are yet to be functional, hundreds of children continue to be evicted to Perumbakkam. 

Education department officials said that once the relocation was completed, a survey would be taken to identify the total number of students. “Currently some students are being admitted in the existing schools also. The department will soon decide when the new schools will be taken over,’’ said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp