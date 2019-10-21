Home Cities Chennai

All helter-skelter, no shelter

Despite a nod from Highways Department to build a shelter at Iyyappanthangal bus stop, two years ago,
officials yet to step up and act

Published: 21st October 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

KOCHI: Iyyappanthanal residents’ struggle to get a bus shelter has hit a roadblock, again.  It’s been four years since they first took up the issue.Now, the spot that the local body identified and inspected to construct a shelter is located close to the traffic signal, which is where all the problems began.

In 2015, the Iyyappanthangal bus stop was located adjacent to the Iyyappanthangal signal. “With buses making a beeline to the signal during peak hours, traffic snarls were unbearable. So, I wrote to the CM Cell and the local authorities, and got the bus stop shifted by 200 metres in June 2016 after constant follow-up. However, the overhead shelter was not shifted,” said Citizen Senthil, an activist from the area.
While residents have been fighting for a shelter in the new bus stop since then, the officials have now gone and inspected the same old spot.

“I received an RTI reply recently, clearly stating that the old spot was inspected. Having the bus shelter shifted again will mean we have to re-start the struggle from square one. The Highways Department has granted permission to construct a bus shelter in the new place in 2017, however, the local panchayat officials left residents to suffer in rain and sun, all these years. At least after all the delay, the residents will be happy if the shelter is constructed in the new spot, located 500 m away from the signal,” added Senthil.  
In May 2017, the residents of VGN Nagar crowdfunded `30,000 and constructed a bus shelter after obtaining permission from the local body. But their happiness lasted only three days. 
“On the fourth day, only the mangled remains of the bus shelter were left, and on examining the CCTV footage, we found earthmovers razing down the shelter at midnight. The reason is alleged to be a political clash, but we do not know who the culprit is till date,” said P Usha, a regular commuter. The residents now allege that it must be the same ‘political persons’ who are not allowing the bus shelter to come up in this area and are insisting on the old spot instead.

Again, in 2018 the residents sought permission from officials to rebuild the shelter with their own money. However, with multiple departments — including State Highways, local panchayat and Traffic — involved in the scene, the residents were made to run from pillar to post, as they did not have permission. 
“With the monsoon here, it is going to get more difficult. Autorickshaws charge exorbitant fares, and looks like this year too, we have got no option but to shell extra money on transport,” said S Karuna, a resident of VGN Nagar.

However, when contacted, the local panchayat official said the RTI reply is not right and that they had contacted higher officials regarding the issue. “We are pitching a new estimate for the shelter and the work must begin in another 15 days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp