Home Cities Chennai

Do you know the answer?

The mood was tense at Sherwood Hall Senior Secondary School on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood was tense at Sherwood Hall Senior Secondary School on Sunday afternoon. Participants and parents alike sat excitedly at the edge of their seats, waiting for the quiz to begin. On the occasion of World Archaeology Day, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage was hosting the All Tamil Nadu National Heritage Quiz Programme, Tamil Nadu Chapter. Two students each from Chennai, Karaikal, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal and Thanjavur were seated in a semi-circle around the quiz master...listening intently to a song by Mohammed Rafi as part of the quiz. “The adults may enjoy this five-minute melody, but kids, this is an exam for you,” said Suresh Sethuraman, convener, INTACH TN chapter. 

The 10-round quiz covered questions related to archaeology, artifacts, coins, cuisine, spices and audio clips of old songs. Sethuraman, an orator and educator, had grasped the complete attention of all present. “Contrary to popular belief, sambhar did not originate from Tamil Nadu. It was first made by Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son, Sambaji, where he had the peculiar idea to use tamarind in the preparation of dal. The recipe was later seen in other parts of south India,” he said. 

Some difficult questions were met with audience whispering. A picture of the Maddur vada, a crunchy treat from a town in Karnataka, was projected for the participants. “Which city has this fried snack originated from?,” asked Sethuraman. The question passed from one team to another till it reached the audience and finally someone shouted “Maddur!” 

“Not only the students but even the audience got to learn a lot of things they didn’t know,” said Sharmila Ganesh, from INTACH.

Winners
The two-hour quiz had come to an end with Kunal Sethia and R Vihar from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Gandhi Vidyashram, Kodaikanal, taking away the first prize. They will take part in the nationals in New Delhi which will be held in November. Chennai came close winning second place with a difference of just 15 points. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp