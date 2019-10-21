Doctor’s strike: DME says no leave from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Medical Education has sent a circular to all government medical college hospital deans and heads not to grant leave for doctors from October 21 unless there is an emergency, as government doctors have announced an indefinite strike from October 25.

A senior health department official told Express, “Now, it is a critical situation. There are fever and dengue cases being reported in the State. So, leave cannot be granted. We have instructed the heads of departments to grant leave only if there is a personal or medical emergency,” the official said.

Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) had announced indefinite strike from October 25 as the health department failed to fulfil their demands within six weeks. The doctors had said they would boycott out-patient, in-patient and also elective surgeries.

In August, six government doctors began a hunger strike while hundreds of other doctors in the State extended support to them. Doctors are also demanding increased strength in hospitals.