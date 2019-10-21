Home Cities Chennai

‘Pay Rs 45,000 compensation for not delivering package’

The bill itself explained that the liability of the opposite party is restricted only to a sum of `500, the counsel submitted.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a courier firm failed to deliver goods to the United States, a consumer forum directed Queens International Express in Mylapore to provide a compensation of Rs 45,000 to the customer. K Sambandam of Adyar submitted that on October 24, 2016, he packed Deepavali savouries and clothes worth `20,000 for his daughter living in Texas and approached Queens International Express, for which he paid `4,500.

Sambandam submitted that the firm said the shipment was wrongly delivered to another apartment and steps to deliver it to the right address was being taken. Despite reminders when the courier was not delivered, Sambandam issued a legal notice to the company, to which they failed to reply. Sambandam then filed a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) seeking compensation of `1 lakh.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the firm submitted that they are not aware of the value inside the parcel and efforts are being initiated to retrieve the parcel. 

The bill itself explained that the liability of the opposite party is restricted only to a sum of `500, the counsel submitted.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the tribunal presided by M Mony and consisting of member R Baskarkumaravel observed that the under what principles of law such restriction of an amount to only `500 was not provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queens International Express delivering package
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp