Varshaa bounces back to bag top prize

Published: 21st October 2019 12:46 AM

Former international SA Saleem (C) gave away the prizes to winner Varshaa Sanjeev (R) and runner-up Anupama Ramachandran  D Sampathkumar

CHENNAI: Varshaa Sanjeev put years of experience to good use as she beat Anupama Ramachandran 17-58, 24-55, 74-13, 59-41, 72-18 in the final of the Mylapore Club All-India Ladies snooker championship on Saturday.

Anupama started well, winning the first two frames in style. Varshaa hit back with a well-constructed break of 44 in the third frame to turn the tide. “I was a bit nervous when the final began and lost the first two frames. Thereafter, I regained composure and played my normal game. My plan was to take it point by point and see to it that I win the third frame. I was confident of bouncing back. Never did I lose hope at any stage of the match,’’ said Varshaa.

The fourth frame was closely fought, but Varshaa managed to hold her nerve and made crucial pots to level the scores. The final frame saw Varshaa use all her experience and come up with a break of 38 to take home the championship. “My experience came in handy to level the scores and then win the final frame. I have been in such situations before. So I knew how to go about the task. Calmness, self-belief and focus helped me bag the title. Anupama played well too. It was an engrossing final,’’ said Varshaa.

Earlier, in the third place playoff, Keerthana Pandian prevailed over Ishika Shah 3-1. Varshaa got a winner’s cheque for `1 lakh and a silver salver. Anupama took home the runner-up prize of `50,000 and a salver. Anupama bagged the prize for the highest break too and took home `7,500 for a sequence of 57 notched up in the group stages.

