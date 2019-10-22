10,940 buses to tackle festival rush

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 10,940 buses will be operated from Chennai to various parts of the State, to help commuters for Deepavali, between October 24 and 26. The transport department has also opened a call centre to provide assistance and address grievances during the festival season.

While buses bound to Andhra will run from Madhavaram, buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Kumbakonam will ply from Saidapet bus stand. Kumbakonam, Thanjavur bound buses run via Panruti, will run from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ bus stand, and the buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will be operated from Poonamallee. Buses to all other destinations will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR bus terminus.

The transport department also said during the festival season, buses from CMBT will run via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road and Vandalur instead of Tambaram, Perungalathur to reach the temporary bus stand at Urapakkam. The reserved passengers have to board the buses at Urapakkam Temporary bus stop instead of Tambaram and Perungalathur.

Commuters can book tickets through www.tnstc.in, www.redbus.in, www.Paytm.com, www.makemytrip.com, www.busindia.com and www.goibibo.com. Passengers can contact 94450-14450 for grievances.