Home Cities Chennai

Call for nominations

The last date for nominations is November 12, 2019. A person can be nominated for only one category.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CavinKare and Ability Foundation are seeking nominations for the 18th edition of CavinKare Ability Awards that recognises and celebrates the accomplishments of achievers with disabilities. The awards comprise two categories — Eminence and Mastery.

The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence is an award given to one person with disability, from across the country, who has contributed significantly to society by initiating his/her own organisation. The award carries a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of `2 lakh.

The CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards are three awards given to three individuals with disabilities, in recognition of their achievement in any field of their choice. The awards carry a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of `1 lakh each.

The last date for nominations is November 12, 2019. A person can be nominated for only one category.
For details and to send your nominations, log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org
or call 9962386773

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp