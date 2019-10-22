Call for nominations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CavinKare and Ability Foundation are seeking nominations for the 18th edition of CavinKare Ability Awards that recognises and celebrates the accomplishments of achievers with disabilities. The awards comprise two categories — Eminence and Mastery.

The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence is an award given to one person with disability, from across the country, who has contributed significantly to society by initiating his/her own organisation. The award carries a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of `2 lakh.

The CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards are three awards given to three individuals with disabilities, in recognition of their achievement in any field of their choice. The awards carry a citation, a trophy, and a cash prize of `1 lakh each.

The last date for nominations is November 12, 2019. A person can be nominated for only one category.

For details and to send your nominations, log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org

or call 9962386773