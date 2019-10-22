Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI: I am a Central Government pensioner from November 1, 1987. The pension at the time of my retirement was Rs 2,000 and the scale being 1400-40-1800 - EB-50-2300 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). As per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission, fitment tables have been provided for the purpose of fixation of pension from 1/1/2016 on the basis of the last drawn pay and the scale of pay at the time of retirement. As per the fitment table, the scale of pay for the post I held at the retirement is 1400-40-1600-50-2300-EB-60-2600 (period from 1/1/1986 to 31/12/1995). In view of the fact that the revision of the scale of pay is with retrospective effect, I want to know if I am eligible for the fixation of my pension according to the revised scale. Please advise. 

— Narayanan

The  fitment  table applies only to existing employees  who were to be brought on proper fitment.  This will not apply to you.  

In our apartment complex, a bank has taken over a flat and sealed it due to a default by the resident. As an association, who should we approach for collecting the maintenance charges now?

— Sanjay Kumar

You will have to proceed against the resident personally for the maintenance. The bank has no role to play.

I had booked a flight ticket from Mumbai to Chennai. Since the flight from Chennai was delayed by seven hours to Mumbai I had to cancel the return ticket from Mumbai the same day. Despite repeated requests and an advance cancellation by seven hours, the airlines is not ready to pay me a considerable refund. How should I proceed, and am I eligible for the refund?

— Ananth

There are different rates for cancellation of flight tickets. If your ticket is for a round trip, then you will have a problem of getting the full amount minus the cancellation charge. You will have to read carefully the terms and conditions for refund.

I am a tenant living in an apartment having  eight flats. The apartment is 30 years old. I had moved in only six months back. One of the owners is managing the affairs of the daily functioning including the common expenditure.  For the last three months, we are facing severe water crisis, since the premises does not have a borewell. We are dependent only on Metro water supply. It is noticed that two owners have declined to share the common expenditure for the last 15 years. This has resulted in the poor maintenance of the building. Due to this, the manager could not propose for a borewell. Is there any provision for tenants to convene a meeting and impress upon residents for the need of a borewell. Or can we tenants jointly give a police complaint against the defaulters, so that once they pay the dues, borewell can easily be provided?

— Ananth

Since you are only a tenant, look for a better place for rental. You have no right in taking any decision regarding infrastructure changes.

Justice K Chandru

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

