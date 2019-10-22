Home Cities Chennai

Farmers stage demonstration for demands in Chennai

Farmers demanded that the State government should fulfil their six-point charter of demands which includes waiver of crop loans availed by all farmers for the year 2014.

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers led by P Ayyakkannu, president, National-South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association, on Monday staged a demonstration at Chepauk urging the State government to fulfil their six-point charter of demands which includes waiver of crop loans availed by all farmers for the year 2014 since it was promised by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Talking to Express, Ayyakkannu said the crop loan waiver should be given to all farmers irrespective of small, marginal and big farmers. He said the farmers were planning to organise a ‘naked run’ towards the beach at the end of their agitation on Monday but police officers had persuaded them not to resort to such form of agitations and promised that an audience with the chief minister would be arranged on October 26 to represent their grievances.

Ayyakkannu said for the past 35 months, Rs.420 crore payment for 14 lakh tonnes of sugarcane supplied to sugar mills had been pending. Government should take steps to disburse this amount to farmers. The other demands included pension of Rs.5,000 per month for farmers who have attained 60 years and declaration of Cauvery delta districts as ‘protected zone’ so that hydrocarbon and other projects would not be implemented there.

