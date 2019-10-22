Home Cities Chennai

Irregular operation of fast locals disrupts railway schedule

The haphazard operation of fast locals in the Chennai-Arakkonam section have been disrupting the smooth operation of several other local trains.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai local train (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The haphazard operation of fast locals in the Chennai-Arakkonam section have been disrupting the smooth operation of several other local trains. Passengers blame the Railways’ apathy for the delay in constructing the platform on the fast lines of the Thirunindravur station due to which the fast locals take the criss-cross movement between slow and fast lines, thereby affecting the punctuality of suburban trains.

Presently, fast locals are operated on slow line between Chennai and Villivakkam. They run on fast line upto Nemilichery and again take slow line owing to the absence of platform at Thirunindravur. Roy Rosario, president, Rail Passengers Association, Pattabiram, said Rs 1.25 crore was allotted in the 2001-02 railway budget to build platforms on fast lines at Thirunindravur and Pattabiram stations. However, it remained only on paper.

“Thousands of people suffer during rush hour as the trains are regularly running late by 15 to 20 minutes. This is despite increasing the travel time”.According to officials records, with 155 services available, about 4.5 lakh passengers travel in Tiruttani-Arakkonam-Tiruvallur-Chennai section a day.

The local trains coming towards Chennai from Korattur are held before Villivakkam to facilitate the track change for fast locals. Similarly, trains are also stopped between Pattabiram and Thirunindravur for both directions.

Though it has been almost a decade since tracks between Chennai and Thiruvalankadu were quadruped and thrown open for traffic and two lines between Basin Bridge and the suburban terminus were developed, train services have not been improved.  

“Though the Railways recently increased the travel time in the section, the trains are continuously running late,” claimed Rosario.

Two years ago, the Chennai Central to Tirupati fast local was diverted to platform No. 5 (towards Korukkupet line) instead of platform No. 3 (towards Perambur line) at Basin Bridge. Since then, fast locals are being handled on slow lines.

Officials claimed that trains are operated on slow line upto Villivakkam only for safety reasons. “A proposal to build a platform at Thirunindravur is under consideration. Even while operating on slow lines, trains will not stop en route and there is no delay.”

