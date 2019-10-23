Home Cities Chennai

Art converges here

Bharatanatyam danseuse Meera Krishnamurti converted her terrace into a space which artistes use for performances, workshops and poetry readings

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:38 AM

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Veena Mani 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the quiet Second Street of Besant Nagar, one house always brims with art. As I enter the house, sounds from a piano, two pairs of cymbals, two tanpuras and an array of sruti boxes welcome me.  When Meera Krishanmurti, a Bharatanatyam dancer, realised that there was a dearth of spaces for dancers and theatre artistes to practice and perform, she created one on her terrace. Artistes use the space to fulfil their artistic desires, conduct workshops, lectures, poetry readings, dance performances and theatre shows among others.

Meera, who along with a few friends runs the transformative art space, calls it Art on the Terrace. Despite the lack of a signboard which says that there is a stage available for artistes, the terrace has grabbed the attention of the city’s performers and has hosted several concerts for three years now. 

From the top

The idea for such a space took shape when Meera wanted a place to practice. She not only used her terrace but also made it available to other artistes in town. “I felt people didn’t have a platform to perform. They usually have to pay a fee for stage space and perform. So, I thought of this idea where anybody could come and showcase what they have. We do not have a selection panel, no judges. Artistes need to get in touch with us on Facebook. If the space is available, they are free to use it for a performance or practice session,” says Meera, adding that her son helps her manage their Facebook page. 

Free for all

There is no stipulated rent to pay to use the space. There is a donation box for those who wish to contribute to art. “This terrace is not being run commercially. We want it to be a private space. We do not want it to be a sabha. Therefore, we will not put any money to it,” says Revathi, an art enthusiast and Meera’s friend, who helps manage the space. “Rasikas usually drop at least `100 in the donation box. The whole idea is to make dance inclusive,” she shares. 

From senior artistes to other young performers, this space is used by all. “Leela Samson is one of the artistes who has used this space,” says Meera. 

At certain times, a concert is only attended by four to five rasikas and other times, the adjacent terraces in the neighbourhood are also filled with an audience. The aim of the initiative, the founders say, is to keep it informal. 

Close to nature

Meera has fitted tiles on the terrace with a shed on top to help artistes use the space even in the afternoon. It has soft lighting, modas, and a carpet for rasikas to sit on. Unlike stages that have a background cloth, this place doesn’t because they want art to be closer to nature. They explain that speakers are not part of the set-up because Besant Nagar is a residential area. The space is perfect for a baithak or a house concert. It is spacious for the artiste to move around while performing and at the same time gives a “homely feeling” as there are no barriers between the performer and the audience.

Margazhi utsavam 

Every Margazhi, for the last three years, this terrace has also been hosting shows. But they want to keep it low-key. They are planning four programmes this year during the festival season. 

For details, visit Facebook page Art On The Terrace

