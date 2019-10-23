Calling the shots

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What can you do in 50 hours? This group of ten, made an award-winning, five-minute movie, within 70 km of Chennai. “The best part was when people started clapping even before the movie ended,” said Rajkumar A, director of Janu, a short film that won the Platinum Award in the 50-hour filmmaking challenge in the amateur category, organised by the India Film Project. “The applause is what makes you come back and do more,” he said.

When the Platinum winners of the 50-hour filmmaking challenge in the amateur category were announced, four people in an audience of 3,000 were clapping and hugging each other. Rajkumar A, Pranav Giridharan, Ganesh Yoganathan and Keshav R were representing the entire cast and crew of their short film Janu, at the award ceremony. “I felt so grateful being up there on stage, accepting an award on behalf of the team,” said Rajkumar. Born and raised in the city, he felt a special sense of pride, being the only team from Chennai to qualify in the top 50 and then proceed to win the award. “The place has its own essence,” he said.

School chums, Rajkumar and Pranav decided to team up and register for the challenge when they heard about it from a friend. “We had never published any of our work before that. The only short films we made were for our portfolios,” said Rajkumar.

With just 50 hours on the clock, Rajkumar and team had to cast, script, shoot and edit their five-minute movie, to qualify. “The professional teams had to shoot three videos in that much time. We wanted to start slow in the amateur category,” he said. The theme was ‘your reason to road’, and staying in line with it, they began with screening script ideas first. “We had three sketches, one comedy, and two literary narratives. We went with the literary narrative,” he explained.

The five-minute film is a heartwarming reflection of how a child deals with the loss of his father by developing a close bond with his father’s motorbike. Praveen Gunashekaran, a theatre artist at the Little Theatre, plays the grieving protagonist. “I wanted to use an element that represents the old and new to make the connection between the father and son more prominent,” said Rajkumar.

Once they finalised the script and cast the four characters, it was all a haze between shooting at many locations around the city and editing for hours. “The team was working throughout. Someone was always awake during those 50 hours,” he said. “I was expecting a gold or a silver, never even thought about Platinum,” said Rajkumar laughing.

With high praise for the cinematographer, Ganesh Yoganathan and music director, Jerry, Rajkumar was all hoots for his entire crew, “Everyone had multiple roles, if one person couldn’t live up to the challenge, the team would not have won. We all motivated each other constantly and that’s how we won it,” he said.

To view the short film, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gZzCCUdHGg