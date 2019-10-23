Home Cities Chennai

Calling the shots

A heartwarming story of a grieving child finding comfort in the most unusual place — this five-minute narrative, shot in a span of 50-hours was director Rajkumar A’s ticket to success  

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Keshav R, Rajkumar A, Praveen Gunashekaran, Pranav Giridharan  Debadatta Mallick

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What can you do in 50 hours? This group of ten, made an award-winning, five-minute movie, within 70 km of Chennai. “The best part was when people started clapping even before the movie ended,” said Rajkumar A, director of Janu, a short film that won the Platinum Award in the 50-hour filmmaking challenge in the amateur category, organised by the India Film Project. “The applause is what makes you come back and do more,” he said.

When the Platinum winners of the 50-hour filmmaking challenge in the amateur category were announced, four people in an audience of 3,000 were clapping and hugging each other. Rajkumar A, Pranav Giridharan, Ganesh Yoganathan and Keshav R were representing the entire cast and crew of their short film Janu, at the award ceremony. “I felt so grateful being up there on stage, accepting an award on behalf of the team,” said Rajkumar. Born and raised in the city, he felt a special sense of pride, being the only team from Chennai to qualify in the top 50 and then proceed to win the award. “The place has its own essence,” he said. 

School chums, Rajkumar and Pranav decided to team up and register for the challenge when they heard about it from a friend. “We had never published any of our work before that. The only short films we made were for our portfolios,” said Rajkumar. 

With just 50 hours on the clock, Rajkumar and team had to cast, script, shoot and edit their five-minute movie, to qualify. “The professional teams had to shoot three videos in that much time. We wanted to start slow in the amateur category,” he said. The theme was ‘your reason to road’, and staying in line with it, they began with screening script ideas first. “We had three sketches, one comedy, and two literary narratives. We went with the literary narrative,” he explained. 

The five-minute film is a heartwarming reflection of how a child deals with the loss of his father by developing a close bond with his father’s motorbike. Praveen Gunashekaran, a theatre artist at the Little Theatre, plays the grieving protagonist. “I wanted to use an element that represents the old and new to make the connection between the father and son more prominent,” said Rajkumar. 

Once they finalised the script and cast the four characters, it was all a haze between shooting at many locations around the city and editing for hours. “The team was working throughout. Someone was always awake during those 50 hours,” he said. “I was expecting a gold or a silver, never even thought about Platinum,” said Rajkumar laughing.

With high praise for the cinematographer, Ganesh Yoganathan and music director, Jerry, Rajkumar was all hoots for his entire crew, “Everyone had multiple roles, if one person couldn’t live up to the challenge, the team would not have won. We all motivated each other constantly and that’s how we won it,” he said.
To view the short film, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gZzCCUdHGg

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp