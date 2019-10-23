Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Water supply increased to 650 MLD from Wednesday

After providing reduced water supply of 525 MLD for nearly a year, Chennai Metro Water Board will finally start supplying an increased supply of 650 MLD from Wednesday. 

Published: 23rd October 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After providing reduced water supply of 525 MLD for nearly a year, Chennai Metro Water Board will finally start supplying an increased supply of 650 MLD from Wednesday. A release from the board said due to rains and steady supply of Krishna water, availability of water has gone up. Three of the four main reservoirs of the city have increased levels. As of Tuesday, their combined storage levels was recorded to be 1,847 mcft, more than the levels on the same day last year. 

With a steady supply of 700 cusecs of Krishna water from Kandaleru, Poondi reservoir has a healthy storage of 1,273 mcft of water. Levels at Red Hills is also increasing as Krishna water is being diverted from Poondi. Due to negligible rain near its catchment area, 
Chembarambakkam reservoir has a low storage of 28 mcft only.

Residents can rejoice as tail-end areas like Chetpet, T Nagar and Valasaravakkam among others, will get continuous supply after a long gap. But officials advised residents to use water judiciously, keeping in mind the effects of the recent water crisis.

”If northeast monsoons bring bountiful rains, we might increase supply to 800 MLD also. But this is based only on rainfall as Krishna water will stop in a month. Hence, residents should not overuse water as it is available in plenty now. They should continue water-saving methods and rainwater harvesting,” said a senior metro water official.

