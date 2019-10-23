Home Cities Chennai

Cut off by OTA, ambulances & fire engines cannot reach here

The main entry point into Tulasingapuram was taken over by OTA to build a compound wall; now, the 30-feet road has been reduced to a mere 3 feet lane

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:42 AM

A 30-ft road was reduced to a three-ft pathway as a wall was constructed by OTA

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Selvam wants to build a toilet for his four daughters. He doesn’t want them to defecate in the open. So does the Central government, which has been aggressively promoting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. 

However, the sand, bricks, and other commodities Selvam bought to build a toilet were confiscated by defence personnel and taken away. 

Selvam is among the 1,500 families residing in Tulasingapuram, Nandambakkam. All of them are, thanks to their proximity to the Officers Training Academy, are facing similar troubles for the past five years. Though they live on land that comes under the city Corporation, residents say they are constantly monitored and ‘bothered’ by defence personnel.    

“It’s like living in a jail,” says Selvam. “Twice a day, defence personnel go around the area, armed with their guns, to see if any construction activity is being carried out. The defence personnel keep telling us they own the land. But we have been living here since 1950s, long before the Academy came up here,” adds Selvam.

Families that lose their huts to a fire accident in August have not been allowed to rebuild. They don’t have a new roof over their heads. The local MLA has promised a negotiation with the defence personnel, but residents say no such meeting has happened till date.   

Defensive squat?

In 2016, OTA built a boundary wall for their quarters, right through Tulasingapuram. As a result, the 30-feet,wide road, which was the main entry-point to the locality, got reduced to a mere 3-feet pathway. 
Emergency vehicles and water tankers can no longer enter locality easily, causing great inconvenience, say residents.  

This happened when the fire broke out in August. “As fire engines could not enter through the narrow road, they had to come through the OTA entrance to douse the flames,” says Thenammal, another resident. “A week ago, a woman died as she could not be taken to the hospital on time. The ambulance could not come inside the area.” Senior citizens are finding it hard as even autos cannot come in through the 3-feet-wide road. 

Temple, school, all gone

A temple that residents frequented became a part of the OTA property, and for the last five years the people have not been able to access it. Similar is the fate of a school set up in Madras before Independence, in 1936. “The defence personnel did not allow the school to be renovated. It had to be closed down in 2014,” says Karthik Narayanan, an alumnus of the school and advocate at Madras High Court. “About 30 per cent of the residents of Tulasingapuram work in OTA. Still, our basic needs are ignored.” 

A senior corporation official said the land where Tulasingapuram is located, came under the erstwhile Nandambakkam town panchayat and was later passed on to the Corporation. “Many parcels of land inside the IDPL Township next to OTA, belong to the defence. So the corporation has very little scope to improve the locality. In a week, we will install a new e-toilet for residents. As coordinating with the defence is a cumbersome process, many projects for residents get delayed. We are unable to build a burial ground as the defence hasn’t given clearance yet.” 

When Express contacted OTA, an official claimed that locality was built on defence property and said, “These are very serious problems faced by residents. We will take it on a strong note and find a solution for these issues very soon.”

