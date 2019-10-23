Home Cities Chennai

‘Help make festival less stressful for animals’

It’s that time of the year again when animal lovers and activists work overtime, to keep animals safe.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year again when animal lovers and activists work overtime, to keep animals safe. While Deepavali could be a terrifying time, without the community-dog lovers or otherwise, spare a thought for animals, they say. It’s not just dogs and cats, birds too have a stressful time. Popularly known as ‘Chennai’s Birdman’, Sekhar, who has regularly been feeding around 6,000 parakeets and a variety of parrots and pigeons at his terrace said the birds fly slower during Deepavali. Normally, the birds come from Guindy National Park and IIT. Because of the crackers, their direction changes said Sekhar.
Sumita Pai said she usually boards community dogs at private shelters to keep them safe until festivities end.

Antony Rubin, animal activist, said that it wasn’t uncommon for dogs to flee due to fear and residents would be doing them a favour by keeping an eye  for dogs that look lost and post pictures in social media to help people find their pets. “Dogs get stressed and exhibit psychological signs,’’ said Priyanka R Pawar of TREE Foundation, an environmentalist and turtle conservation NGO. “Many roosting birds suffer blunt-force trauma after colliding with billboards, trees, buildings and lose their dietary habits,” said Pawar, 

