Keep an eye on your eyes 

CHENNAI: Diyas and fireworks make Diwali a favourite festivals for many. If you are someone who considers celebrating it with crackers as a tradition, then it is essential to take extra care while

bursting them.



A large number of ocular injuries are reported every year, mainly caused due to crackers. Eyes are the second most commonly affected after hands and fingers. Some of the common injuries are caused by sparklers, bombs and chakras.

High-risk individuals

Along with individuals who handle crackers, more than 50% bystanders are at high risk of sustaining eye injuries.

Mode of injury

The severity of ocular injury can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to retinal complications leading to potential blindness. The chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in crackers can also cause injuries. The constant smoke can cause irritability and watering of eyes. Fumes emanating from firecrackers may also cause throat infections. Sparklers are dangerous because they burn at a temperature of 1,800°F — that is nearly 1,000 degrees hotter than the boiling point of water, hot enough cause third-degree burns to the skin. Necessary precautions need to be taken to avoid such injuries.

Gunpowder in fireworks makes them explode. As the explosions are unpredictable, injuries can occur even if the person is careful or is under supervision. Pollution levels are at peak during Diwali, with nitrous oxide and sulphur dioxide levels rising considerably.

Also, noise pollution levels cross the permitted levels. Flowerpots and ladis are packed with multiple small particles which travel at high speed causing mechanical damage to the tissues.

Contact lenses may irritate the eyes if exposed to direct heat for a long time. So, people wearing contact lenses should be doubly cautious while bursting crackers.

DOs AND DON’Ts

Wash your eyes and face properly.

In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye, hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water.

If a particle is large or stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it. Keep eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

If any chemical has entered the eyes, immediately spray water on the eyes and under the eyelids for 30 minutes. Seek an eye doctor immediately.

Don’t apply pressure on the affected eye. Holding or taping a foam cup or the bottom of a juice carton to the affected eye may help.

Never use OTC medicines including pain relievers, especially for kids.

Never apply ointment. It makes difficult for a doctor to examine and diagnose.

Never allow children to play with fireworks even with guidance and supervision.

BE CAUTIOUS

Always burst crackers in an open space, wear goggles and wash hands with clean water.

Children should be supervised while playing with crackers. Never take any injury lightly; visit a doctor and seek professional help.

Keep a bucket of water and sand readily available to stop accidental fire.

Store firecrackers in a closed box in a safe location, away from the reach of children.

Keep crackers away from the face, hair and clothing.

Do not wear synthetic clothing while bursting crackers.

Maintain a distance of an arm’s length while lighting firecrackers, and at least five metres while watching.

Remove your contact lenses before going out to burst firecrackers. Use a spare glass instead, which can protect your eyes in a better way.

Defuse used crackers properly by soaking them in a bucket of water before disposal.

Always wear good slippers which will protect from accidental stamping of burnt crackers.

The writer is the regional head - clinical services,

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital