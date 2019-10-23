Solve pet-related concerns at this online consultation site

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only owners are aware of the problems caused by the lack of dedicated services when it comes to pet care. If you think pets don't talk, think again. They do but only those who know how to listen to them understand what they want to convey. This is where Woofwoofnow comes in.

“At Woofwoofnow, which provides world-class online consultation experience, we do not believe in one-solution-fits-all pet parents. Our doctor’s custom-solution approach means working closely with pet lovers to provide services that not only fit their pet’s consultation requirements but also a high degree of speed and seamlessness,” said Dr Sujit Paul, founder. Regardless of the pet, all their pet parents will have access to experienced doctors as well as to world class online consultation experience.

“The aim is to ensure all consultations have desired outcomes. Typically, our services fall into one or a combination of the following — teleconsultation, health record management and pet taxi. Coming soon are pet ambulance and pet products,” he said. According to Rosie Paul, co-founder, there is a story behind the founding of the consultation start-up.

“In March 2016, our pet Daisy suddenly fell ill and started puking blood whilst all struggled to get a vet nearby. But no one was available at night. We lost her that day, but the idea of losing her hit us so immensely that we made a promise to let no pet parent undergo a similar situation. This is how we came up with the idea for Woofwoofnow – global pet consultants,” she said.

There are over 19 million pets in India. But people do not carry their pet’s health records with them at all times. “This information is critical in formulating the right treatment plan for the pets. Woofwoofnow maintains medical records through an advanced data management system. The executives can share this data with the consulting team with ease and precision. The company operates a dedicated pet taxi services which ensure safe transport of the pet. All vehicles are customised and air-conditioned to enhance the travel experience,” she said.

The team intends to provide exemplary services to the pet parents. According to Dr Sujith, the pet care market in India has attained significant growth and is forecasted to grow by 20% before 2021. “India is evolving to become one of the biggest pet care markets in the globe. The global market is predicted to reach a market value of over $269 billion by 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, they are planning to expand to three more tier-one cities — Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, said Dr Sujith.