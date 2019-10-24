All that glitters is Nizam jewellery

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The curved cemented staircase led straight from the courtyard to the room which houses the exceptional Gauhar - the Nizam collection, launched by CKC Group of Jewelers on Wednesday. In a wooden cabinet, sat three pieces of jewellery — two pendants and one necklace — displayed on satin cushions for customers to see.

“The collection was inspired by the Nizami architecture of the famous Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad,” said Hitesh Rateria, store manager at the CKC Jewellers showroom on Santhome High Road. “The colossal flute emerald you see, is cut to replicate the architecture of the domes at the palace,” he added. All three pieces had magnificent blush pink tourmalines paired with cut rubies and cultured pearls, encapsulated by intricate gold wire.

The multiple elegant pearl straps of the necklace reflect the natural pearls that the city of Hyderabad is famous for. The collection speaks volumes about the contemporary heritage it was inspired from. The unique amalgamation of Mysore and Nizami designs is expected to catch the eye of collectors in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. CKC Jewellers, founded in 1869, is one of the oldest jewellers in south India.

They have been certified jewellers of 20 royal families for almost a century now and often come up with inspired collections. “The Gauhar Collection is specially designed to reflect a three-dimensional construction in between a garden of precious stones, that draws from the finesse of the Falaknuma Palace,” he said. The collections will be on display at store premises till October 25.