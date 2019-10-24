Home Cities Chennai

Bling up your home

From star-shaped lamps and green apple-scented candles to handpainted mandala lanterns,
VAISHALI VIJAYKUMAR gives you five aesthetic and eco-friendly options to light up your home this Diwali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swasm Candles

Peach bellini, green apple, warm caramel, pumpkin chai and raspberry pudding. No, these are not your warm beverages, but Swasm Candles eco-friendly, scented offering for Diwali. “Unlike usual candles that are made of paraffin that release toxins, our candles are made of soy wax which is natural and derived from soybeans. It releases 90 per cent lesser soot compared to paraffin wax,” said Shiny Mariaselvam, the founder of Swasm Candles. These scented candles are compact and can be placed in every room. Just make sure the wind doesn’t blow it away. A 160 g candle is priced at `799. For details, visit Instagram page: Swasm Candles

Chittaara

Handpainted lamps and lanterns hold a special place in our hearts. It can either make for a gifting option or revamping your home. And when better than Diwali? Chittaara by Vidya Bhat has a lineup of bottle lamps, mini lamps, mini lanterns, standard lanterns, and eco-friendly lamps. “Diwali is synonymous to diya or deepam. Though using a classy deepam is universally followed, our bottle lamps or mini lanterns can bring in a different vibe to the homes this Diwali. Also, our vintage electrified kerosene lamps can be an aesthetic alternatives to the common lanterns available in the market,” said Bhat. Mini lamps and lanterns are priced at `500, vintage kerosene lanterns start from `1,200 and bottle lamps vary from `1,000 to `2,500 based on the intricacy in designs. For details, visit Instagram page: Chittara by Vidya Bhat

Sadhana’s collection

Homemaker Sadhana Jain’s latest collection offers self-designed, intricately carved table lights and lanterns, hanging ceiling lamps, outdoor/garden lighting options, festive candle holders and votives, decor pieces with in-built battery operated LED lights. These are sourced from different parts of the country. “These votives and candle holders will do the trick.

They are sure to give your living room an elegant and classy touch. You can even choose to use this as a centre table decor piece after the festive season. For a contemporary look, you can use the table lamps and lanterns that come in black, white and metallic colours. Most of these have inbuilt LED lights. Or you can always choose to add fairy lights for that added glitz. And when it comes to Diwali, we strongly believe that there’s no such thing as too much bling,” said Sadhana Jain. Priced from `350 For details, call: 9840835085

The Colour Company

Decoupage artwork and recycling water bottles have been a popular trend this year. The Colour Company has varieties of lamps such as fairy lights in a bottle, lampshades and tea lights in cut-glass bottles. These work as stand-alone decor pieces even after Diwali and can be used for multiple decorative purposes. “The play of lights inside a plain glass bottle gives dramatic results effortlessly. At the same time, you are repurposing what would have gone into trash, so that’s an added advantage,” said Aarthi Sivaramakrishnan, the founder. A decoupage pint-sized bottle is priced from `500 and tall bottle with lampshades is priced at `2,500 For details, visit Instagram page: The Colour Company

Bedazzled Craft Co

Lighting up terracotta and clay agal vilakku are the traditional ways of celebrating Diwali. Bedazzled Craft Co brings a twist to this tradition with stone-studded diyas to enhance the festive look of your home. They also have acrylic rangolis for floor and wall decorations, teak wood coasters, paintings, and decorative, hand-carved mirrors to accessorise your home.

“We’re shipping our products across the globe and gift hampers comprising all these items has been a huge hit among our patrons. Our premium diyas can be used with the traditional wick and oil way or with the more modern tea lights. Indian families abroad seem to prefer tea lights with our diyas,” said the founder Raashmi Rajamanickam. ‘Diyas’ are priced from `200 to `400. For details, visit Instagram page: Bedazzled Craft Co

