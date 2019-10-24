Main suspect, 3 aides held for Chintadripet group clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nearly 13 days after a group clash erupted in Chintadripet, in which country bombs were hurled, police arrested the main suspect and three of his accomplices from Mylapore on Tuesday. Police said the arrested were M Sivakumar (43), who has 23 cases including four murders pending against him, E Rajkumar, R Harikumar and R Arun of Mylapore.

A senior police officer said Sivakumar allegedly murdered Thottam Sekar in 1997 after which he was remanded in judicial custody. “Recently, he was released from prison and came to know that Sekar’s son Azhagu Raja was planning to eliminate him,”said the officer.

So, to pre-empt the revenge murder, Sivakumar attacked Sekar’s wife Malarkodi and her son Azhagu Raja in front of Casino Theatre near Anna Salai on October 10. Malarikodi and Azhaguraja were arrested for hurling country bomb on the gang to escape from them.

