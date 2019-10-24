Making a ‘whey’ for the youth

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veena Mani As the head of Nandhini Milk’s marketing and operations divisions for Chennai, Ram Kishore RP is a multi-tasker who looks for opportunities to grow everywhere while living life on his own terms. He not only manages Nandhini Milk, but also focuses on other ventures like event management and teaching people the tricks of intra-day trading. He talks to CE about his love for basketball, road-tripping with his friends from school and college, and business history.

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

What were you like in school and college? Back then, I was a back bencher. Education doesn’t mean what you study in your textbooks. It is what you learn from life and society. My parents supported me a lot. I used to participate in extra-curricular activities more than focusing on academics.

That did not mean I was not an achiever or not meticulous. My agenda was to make the most of my time. I used to wake up early. I never liked sleeping in. I had a schedule set up that included sports, family, friends and studies. My teachers liked me despite not being very good at studies.

How do you mange to balance work and life? I continue to wake up early. Starting early helps me wind-up early and lets me spend time with my loved ones. I make sure dinner is always with my family. I would have team meetings on Fridays and Saturdays. My team is strong. So I get time for everything. I am addicted to basketball. Most of my free time is spent playing the game.

How did you get into Nandhini Milk? I used to be into event management. I wanted something that could fetch me a steady income. I thought of other projects, including restaurants, that I could take up. At that time, my friend’s father tipped me off that Nandhini Milk would be launching in Chennai in 2013. I started analysing the segment. I felt that there aren’t young people in the milk business. That is how Nandhini milk happened.

What difference have you made in the company and the milk sector after taking over? I wanted to bring in youngsters, as this industry really needs it. I make it a point to hire freshers and my team who are less than 30 years of age.

What are your hobbies? I love long drives with my gang of boys, and we take a trip together every January. We escape to the mountains when we have time. The latest trip was to Cambodia. We wanted to explore Angkor Wat. I usually go on two to three vacations per year. I got married recently, so now I will go on trips with my wife. I watch a lot of movies with my family too — the latest was Joker with my wife.