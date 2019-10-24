Man in I-T soup after cops find his missing bag

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre case, a man who approached the police for assistance in recovering a bag with cash is now under scrutiny from the income tax department. According to police, Siraj, a businessman from Malappuram in Kerala, had arrived in the city by train on October 19.

“He said he stayed at a lodge in Chintadripet and on Monday, with a friend, went to Mint for shopping,” a police officer said. “After that, the duo hired an auto to take them from Mint to Chennai Central.

It was at the station that he realised he’d left his bag in the auto,” the police officer added. Siraj then lodged a complaint at the Elephant Gate police station stating that he’d lost his bag with Rs 2 lakh cash in an auto. Based on the complaint, police scanned CCTV footage and traced the vehicle and retrieved the bag on Tuesday. The autodriver had given the bag to a friend.

However, the police were surprised to find that the bag had not Rs 2 lakh but Rs 70 lakh in cash. Police questioned Siraj who reportedly did not have valid documents for the money. A senior police officer said the cash has been handed over to the income tax department for further investigation.