Women who wielded the pen as a sword

Published: 24th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Literary Forum on 21st Century Women’s Writings was held at Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science For Women  Debadatta Mallick

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a chilly morning at the Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science For Women. Around a hundred girls loitered in the college courtyard, waiting for the seminar to begin. A table outside the seminar hall was stacked with books by BK Balakrishnan and Lalithambika Antharajanam, and a few students had already picked up the books to read the author’s note.

The Literary Forum on 21st Century Women’s Writings saw the students, faculty, chief guest and member of Tamil advisory board V Arasu, chairman Sethu Kumanan and principal S Samshath seated at the auditorium, imbibing the seminars held within it. V Arasu took to the stage and spoke about the significance of women writers in the past and in the 21st century.

“When women understood that the pen was like a weapon, they immediately picked it up and started a revolution,” he said, speaking about women writers who emerged in the 60s. He discussed the progress of women writers in Western countries, emphasising that many at that time were much ahead of their years. The discussion was taken forward by one of the speakers, P Kalpana, who compared the work of famous women poets like Ilavenil Meena Kandasamy from the 21st century and Chudamani from the 20th century. “Both poets wrote about feminism.

While one was subtle and reserved, the other is affirmative and bold,” she said. The session continued with speaker N Praveen Kumar talking about women novelists in the 21st century and concluded with speaker S Ramesh going indepth into the short stories written by women from the same era. Women have been expressing themselves for centuries through writing. The only difference now is that their voice is much louder and resonates confidently, breaking down societal barriers and patriarchal norms.

