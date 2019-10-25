Home Cities Chennai

For second time, commuter stuck in Chennai Metro lift

 In the second incident in the last six months, a passenger had a harrowing time when he got stuck in a lift for nearly half an hour at the Kilpauk Metro station on Wednesday night.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the second incident in the last six months, a passenger had a harrowing time when he got stuck in a lift for nearly half an hour at the Kilpauk Metro station on Wednesday night. As contract workers present at the station didn’t know about emergency protocol, sources said it took longer to save the passenger out of the lift. Around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, the lift carrying the passenger stopped suddenly in between for around half an hour. Sources said a rescue team from Koyambedu had to come to Kilpauk as the station-in-charge couldn’t get the passenger out.

“Due to temporary system failure the lift got stuck. It normally happens but trained permanent staff know how to manage such a situation. Also lifts and escalators must be checked frequently to see if they require maintenance. This is not being done,” added the source.

Five months ago, a similar incident happened at the High Court Metro station when a housekeeping staff got stuck in the lift for almost an hour. During that time no station controller was present. The staff fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital. But Metro Rail officials said that the passenger was stuck inside the lift only for a few minutes and was promptly rescued by employees.

Recently most stations, part of phase-1 Metro project, were handed over to contract employees. Permanent employees, who were replaced, alleged that the contract staff lacked proper training because of which most equipment had no maintenance that could put passengers’ safety at risk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai metro
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp